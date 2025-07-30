Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $6.63 Million Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 226.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 282,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after buying an additional 195,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Reserve Retirement LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

