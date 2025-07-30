Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $560.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.23. The stock has a market cap of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $587.08.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

