Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 162 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Roble Belko & Company Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $583.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $560.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $538.23. The stock has a market cap of $709.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $587.08.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.