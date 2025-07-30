Roble Belko & Company Inc Sells 1,657 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 31,168 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,734,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

