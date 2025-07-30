Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Stock Price

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CINF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $152.42 on Tuesday. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $123.01 and a one year high of $161.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.93 and its 200 day moving average is $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

