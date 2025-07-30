Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Western Union (NYSE:WU) Stock Price

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank Of Canada from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Western Union Price Performance

WU opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. Western Union has a one year low of $7.99 and a one year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.65.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Western Union had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 66.69%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 35.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,055,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $403,390,000 after acquiring an additional 317,711 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the fourth quarter worth $22,984,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 59,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 68,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

