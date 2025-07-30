Royce & Associates LP Buys New Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 22,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $55.01 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.50 and a twelve month high of $60.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.35 and a beta of 2.26.

Insider Activity

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $28.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,360.76. The trade was a 10.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 10,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $570,533.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 520,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,518,632.34. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Protagonist Therapeutics

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.