Royce & Associates LP Decreases Stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,885 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,689,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,006,000 after purchasing an additional 35,255 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 382.7% in the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,276,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,182 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 967,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 692,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Down 0.7%

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.74 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $500.05 million, a PE ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Eagle Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EGBN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($2.70). The business had revenue of $74.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. Eagle Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is -64.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $20.00 price target on Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

