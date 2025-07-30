Royce & Associates LP Trims Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 54.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 90,531 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNW. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 55,085 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 494.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 64,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 53,617 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 55,078 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 112,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 430,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 109,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

GNW stock opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.06. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 2.97%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

