Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. Scotiabank raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $113.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.12.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.02. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $146.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($5.62). The business had revenue of $744.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.75 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.12%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $479,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4,682.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 40,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 39,991 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

