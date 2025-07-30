Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in July

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Sartorius Trading Down 8.0%

OTCMKTS SARTF opened at $184.27 on Wednesday. Sartorius has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $243.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.40.

Sartorius (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). Sartorius had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million.

Separately, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Sartorius from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, and software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and Ultrafiltration membrane filters, glass and quartz microfiber filters, clarification, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

