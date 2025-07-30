Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC

Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 169.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,492 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 286,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 335,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 277,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Aegis Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

