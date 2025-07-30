Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,940,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288,507 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $97,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 65,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,878.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,353,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,014,000 after purchasing an additional 889,163 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 116.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 23,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

