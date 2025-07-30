Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 511.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,428 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 386.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $24.53.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

