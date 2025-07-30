Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,097 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $12,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 862,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after purchasing an additional 579,549 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 117,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,076,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508,238 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $26.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

