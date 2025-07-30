Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND) Short Interest Update

Scientific Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Scientific Industries Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCND opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.88. Scientific Industries has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.31.

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. Scientific Industries had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million during the quarter.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

