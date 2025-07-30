Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI) Stock Price

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SVI. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Desjardins raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.70 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 price target on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.13.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Insider Activity

StorageVault Canada stock opened at C$4.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.53 and a one year high of C$5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.94.

In related news, Director Benjamin Harris sold 30,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$113,439.00. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 189,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$786,425.00. Company insiders own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

