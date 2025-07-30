SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Down 11.1% in July

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SeaChange International Stock Performance

Shares of SEAC opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.80. SeaChange International has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $7.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on SeaChange International in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.

