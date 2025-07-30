Seizert Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Amdocs accounts for approximately 2.3% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $49,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,074,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,756,000 after acquiring an additional 426,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $824,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Amdocs by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,013 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Amdocs by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 877,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,454,000 after acquiring an additional 134,459 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amdocs in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.33.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of DOX stock opened at $86.74 on Wednesday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $78.61 and a 12-month high of $95.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

