Seizert Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBH. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBH opened at $74.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PBH. Wall Street Zen raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

