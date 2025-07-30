Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Jones Trading

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Jones Trading from $15.00 to $12.50 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Jones Trading currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Shares of SEVN opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 91.17%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $169,000.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

