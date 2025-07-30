Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 28.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,000,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 2,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 615,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 590,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 482.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 546,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 452,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 248,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 164,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 7th.

Anavex Life Sciences Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of AVXL opened at $11.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.37 million, a P/E ratio of -20.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.