Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $119.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.34.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 71.4% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

