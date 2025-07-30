Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $119.16 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.34.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Arete Research upgraded shares of Shopify to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on SHOP
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shopify Stock Down 1.6%
Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $124.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.98 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.61. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.18.
About Shopify
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.