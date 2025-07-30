Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Decreases By 25.0%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CICOY opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.05. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $6.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 8.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on COSCO SHIPPING

About COSCO SHIPPING

(Get Free Report)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.