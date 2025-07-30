Short Interest in Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Decreases By 10.0%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.4%
OTCMKTS:MHCUF opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62.
Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
