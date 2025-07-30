Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Decreases By 10.0%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors Stock Performance

Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $19.69.

Get Income Opportunity Realty Investors alerts:

About Income Opportunity Realty Investors

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, currently holds a portfolio of notes receivable. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships.

Receive News & Ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Income Opportunity Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.