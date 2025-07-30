Short Interest in Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD) Drops By 25.0%

Madison Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:CVRD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Madison Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA CVRD opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Madison Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $44.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.19.

About Madison Covered Call ETF

The Madison Covered Call ETF (CVRD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund focuses on income generation by investing in US large- and mid-cap stocks that pay dividends, combined with an option writing strategy. The fund is actively managed CVRD was launched on Aug 22, 2023 and is issued by Madison.

