Short Interest in Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF) Drops By 28.6%

Minor Hotels Europe & Americas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:NHHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Price Performance
NHHEF stock opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Minor Hotels Europe & Americas has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $7.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.
Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Minor Hotels Europe & Americas
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Minor Hotels Europe & Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minor Hotels Europe & Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.