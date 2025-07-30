Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,788 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Simulations Plus worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 17.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,609,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after buying an additional 383,126 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 607,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 86,868 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 7,753.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,141,000 after buying an additional 535,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 289,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after purchasing an additional 107,766 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $271.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 3,344,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

