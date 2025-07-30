SlateStone Wealth LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SDY opened at $139.20 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $119.83 and a 52-week high of $144.45. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $134.28.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
