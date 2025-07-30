SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 11,624 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 36,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,833,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 2,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.76 and its 200 day moving average is $188.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.19 and a fifty-two week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

