SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $16,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $305,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $199.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.75. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $146.68 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

