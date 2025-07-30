Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) vs. MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) and MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sleep Number and MasterBrand”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sleep Number $1.68 billion 0.11 -$20.33 million ($0.95) -8.59 MasterBrand $2.70 billion 0.54 $125.90 million $0.78 14.79

Risk and Volatility

MasterBrand has higher revenue and earnings than Sleep Number. Sleep Number is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MasterBrand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sleep Number has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MasterBrand has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.7% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of MasterBrand shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of Sleep Number shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of MasterBrand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sleep Number and MasterBrand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sleep Number -1.34% N/A -2.07% MasterBrand 3.74% 12.60% 5.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sleep Number and MasterBrand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sleep Number 0 2 0 0 2.00 MasterBrand 1 0 1 0 2.00

Sleep Number currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. MasterBrand has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.04%. Given MasterBrand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MasterBrand is more favorable than Sleep Number.

Summary

MasterBrand beats Sleep Number on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About MasterBrand

MasterBrand, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders. The company was formerly known as United Cabinet Incorporated. MasterBrand, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio.

