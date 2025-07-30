Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) & Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF) Critical Survey

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) and Parnell Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PARNF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Parnell Pharmaceuticals”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sol-Gel Technologies $11.54 million 2.90 -$10.58 million ($4.70) -2.55 Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Parnell Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sol-Gel Technologies.

This table compares Sol-Gel Technologies and Parnell Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sol-Gel Technologies -107.78% -43.98% -35.28% Parnell Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.5% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sol-Gel Technologies and Parnell Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Parnell Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sol-Gel Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Sol-Gel Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sol-Gel Technologies is more favorable than Parnell Pharmaceuticals.

Risk and Volatility

Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parnell Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 25.25, indicating that its stock price is 2,425% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats Parnell Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sol-Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc., develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea. It also develops SGT-610 that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Gorlin Syndrome; and SGT-210, which has completed Phase I clinical trial, to treat rare hyperkeratinization disorders, such as Darier, PC, PPK, Olmsted, etc. In addition, the company is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. It has collaboration with Padagis Israel Pharmaceuticals Ltd; and license agreements with Galderma Holding SA and Searchlight Pharma Inc. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

About Parnell Pharmaceuticals

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and marketing animal pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Companion Animal, Production Animal – U.S., Production Animal – Rest of World, and Manufacturing Operations. It markets various products, including estroPLAN and GONAbreed reproductive hormone products for enhancing cattle breeding performance; Zydax for the treatment of osteoarthritis (OA) in dogs and horses; and Glyde, a nutraceutical product for the treatment of OA, as well as Parnell PROcept, which adds an additional injection of estroPLAN after the first injection. The company also offers mySYNCH, a digital tool to help veterinarians and producers optimize reproduction and maximize economic gains. Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Australia.

