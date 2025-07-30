Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Trading 3.9% Higher – What’s Next?

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report) traded up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.00 and last traded at C$6.90. 139,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 258,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Solaris Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th.

The firm has a market cap of C$791.53 million, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 712.38.

Solaris Resources Inc is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to $130M spending 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and leverage to increasing copper prices through the 60% interest in the development-stage La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

