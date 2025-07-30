Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.79. 1,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.
Sotherly Hotels Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.
Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%.
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sotherly Hotels
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Should Investors Lock Arms With Buffett and Dive Into POOL Stock?
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Big 3 Telecom Wars: 2 Solid Showings, 1 Huge Winner in Q2
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts Are Upgrading These 3 Massive AI Stocks After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.