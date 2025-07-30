Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHOO) Trading Down 1% – Here’s What Happened

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.79. 1,233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Sotherly Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.47%.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

