Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $4,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 162,100.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $372,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,877,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 184,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $90.40 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.67.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.