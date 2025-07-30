SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,616 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RWX. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RWX stock opened at $26.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $22.27 and a one year high of $28.19.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

