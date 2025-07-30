SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $897,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 123,200.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter valued at $228,000.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:QEMM opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

