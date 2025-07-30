SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 22,597 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $40.32. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.38 and a 1 year high of $44.22.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

