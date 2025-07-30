SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 25.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,062,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,143 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $85,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.65 and a one year high of $99.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

