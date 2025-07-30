SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,956 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,503,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,773,000 after purchasing an additional 235,593 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SLYG opened at $90.36 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $71.62 and a one year high of $101.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.66.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

