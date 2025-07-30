Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $750.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $740.00 to $750.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $640.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $727.86.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology Trading Down 11.5%

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $620.42 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $300.57 and a 1-year high of $785.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $701.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $621.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.