Squire Investment Management Company LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $169.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.38 and a fifty-two week high of $176.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

