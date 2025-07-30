Squire Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of VEA stock opened at $57.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $52.95. The company has a market cap of $165.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $58.52.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.