Squire Investment Management Company LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Creekside Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 27,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $244.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $190.27 and a 52 week high of $263.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.84. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

