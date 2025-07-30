Squire Investment Management Company LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Squire Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Squire Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $179.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.53.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

