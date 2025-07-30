SSA Swiss Advisors AG Acquires New Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

SSA Swiss Advisors AG acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after buying an additional 1,567,800 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,594,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,228,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,010.4% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,938,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,100,000 after buying an additional 1,875,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,793,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,552,000 after buying an additional 1,342,885 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $33.42 and a 52 week high of $54.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.19 and its 200-day moving average is $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

