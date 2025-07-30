SSA Swiss Advisors AG Invests $75,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 64,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $119,000. NYL Investors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 619,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,996,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 792,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,151,000 after buying an additional 173,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $75.75 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.69.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3393 per share. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

