StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.70 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Desjardins raised shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th.

Shares of TSE:SVI opened at C$4.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.94.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 189,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$786,425.00. Also, Director Benjamin Harris sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.78, for a total transaction of C$113,439.00. 38.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StorageVault Canada Inc is engaged in the business of owning, operating, and leasing storage to individual and commercial customers across Canada. The company operates through three segments. Its Self Storage segment consists of renting space at the company’s property for short or long-term storage which also includes space for storing vehicles and use for small commercial operations.

