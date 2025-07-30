SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SunCoke Energy by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,229 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 46,975 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 933,091 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 125,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SXC stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. SunCoke Energy’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

